TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE IND* - 22-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 6.3800 12000 - PGC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3200 5000 - ESSEL MINING* - END MARCH ICRA A1+ 6.8000 2000 - CENTURY TEXT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 2000 - PTC INDIA FIN* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1500 1000 - ============================================================================================