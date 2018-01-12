FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 12
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
January 12, 2018 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CPCL              BKS             19-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    6.3800    2000      17-Jan-18
HUDCO             -               16-Apr-18   CARE A1+    7.1000    7000      16-Jan-18
ABFL              MF              7 DAYS      ICRA A1+    7.5000    10000     15-Jan-18
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               7 DAYS      CRISIL A1+  7.5000    9500              -
CHOLAMANDALAM     -                JUN 2018   ICRA A1+    7.7500    2000              -
EXIM              -               28-Mar-18   CRISIL A1+  6.3800    5000      16-Jan-18
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.