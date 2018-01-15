FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 15
#Domestic News
January 15, 2018 / 7:22 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
AADHAR HF*        -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.9000    250               -
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               END MAR     CRISIL A1+  6.9400    4500              -
JK LAKSHMI CEMENT*-               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.6500    1000              -
TATA CAP HSG*     -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.6100    2000              -   
============================================================================================

Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            

Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
