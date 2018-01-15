TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- AADHAR HF* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 250 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - END MAR CRISIL A1+ 6.9400 4500 - JK LAKSHMI CEMENT*- 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6500 1000 - TATA CAP HSG* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6100 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com