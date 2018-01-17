TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BAJAJ FINANCE* - 7 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 39250 - TATA MOT FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.1500 2000 - L&T INFRA MFS 7 DAYS CARE A1+ 8.0000 750 22-Jan-18 (IPO FUNDING) ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com