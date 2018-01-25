TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABHFL - 27-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 6.7000 2250 25-Jan-18 GIC HF - 27-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 6.7500 1500 01-Feb-18 GODREJ IND* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3800 1000 - MAGMA FINCORP* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 7.5000 1000 - L&T LTD* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 6.3800 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com