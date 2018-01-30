RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 29

(Repeating to add Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd,Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd.) Jan 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T HSG MFS INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.6000 12000 01-Feb-18 ABFL - 22-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 7.0500 3000 29-Jan-18 ABFL 26-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 7.0500 1000 29-Jan-18 HDFC LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6000 12000 - L&T FINANCE - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 7.0000 12000 01-Feb-18 L&T INFRA FIN - 1 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1000 5000 30-Jan-18 SUNDARAM BNP* - 5 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7500 500 - DEWAN HSG* - MARCH END CRISIL A1+ 6.7300 9000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com