TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 5
#Domestic News
January 5, 2018 / 6:51 AM / in 16 hours

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 5 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TATA MOT FIN*     -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.9800    2000              -
ICICI HF*         -               END SEP     ICRA A1+    7.7000    500               -
CANFIN HOMES*     -               END SEP     ICRA A1+    7.6700    2000              -
PNB HSG FIN*      -               END SEP     CARE A1+    7.7200    1000              -
RELIANCE JIO*     -               15-Mar-18   CARE A1+    6.4200    3000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
