TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 5

Jan 5 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA MOT FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9800 2000 - ICICI HF* - END SEP ICRA A1+ 7.7000 500 - CANFIN HOMES* - END SEP ICRA A1+ 7.6700 2000 - PNB HSG FIN* - END SEP CARE A1+ 7.7200 1000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 15-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 6.4200 3000 - ============================================================================================