RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 8

(Repeating to add SIDBI & SHRIRAM TRANS deals.) Jan 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- KMPL - 08-Jan-19 CRISIL A1+ 7.7500 1000 09-Jan-18 DHFL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6300 5000 - NHB BKS, MF 27-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.4100 6000 10-Jan-18 DHFL* - END MARCH CRISIL A1+ 6.6800 500 - SIDBI MF 28-Feb-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.3300 5000 09-Jan-18 SHRIRAM TRANS BKS, MF 75 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 5900 09-Jan-18 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com