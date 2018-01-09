FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 8
January 8, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add SIDBI & SHRIRAM TRANS deals.)
    Jan 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
KMPL              -               08-Jan-19   CRISIL A1+  7.7500    1000      09-Jan-18
DHFL*             -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.6300    5000              -
NHB               BKS, MF         27-Mar-18   CRISIL A1+  6.4100    6000      10-Jan-18
DHFL*             -               END MARCH   CRISIL A1+  6.6800    500               -
SIDBI             MF              28-Feb-18   CRISIL A1+  6.3300    5000      09-Jan-18 
SHRIRAM TRANS     BKS, MF         75 DAYS     CRISIL A1+  7.0000    5900      09-Jan-18 
 ============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
