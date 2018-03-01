TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Mar 1

Mar 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF CREDIT SOL MF 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.9000 1000 05-Mar-18 JMF CREDIT SOL MF 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.9000 1000 08-Mar-18 GODREJ IND MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3500 600 08-Mar-18 ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8500 - - L&T HSG - 19-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 6.6000 2500 - AXIS FIN LTD* - 80 DAYS IND A1+ 7.8800 2000 - HERO FINCORP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 500 - RELIANCE JIO* - 05-Jun-18 CARE A1+ 7.3750 3000 - NAT FERT* - 28-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 6.6000 3500 - LIC HSG FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.5500 7500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com