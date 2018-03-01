FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 5:30 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Mar 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Mar 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JMF CREDIT SOL    MF              1 YEAR      ICRA A1+    8.9000    1000      05-Mar-18
JMF CREDIT SOL    MF              1 YEAR      ICRA A1+    8.9000    1000      08-Mar-18
GODREJ IND        MF              3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    7.3500    600       08-Mar-18
ABFL              -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    7.8500    -                 -
L&T HSG           -               19-Mar-18   CARE A1+    6.6000    2500              -
AXIS FIN LTD*     -               80 DAYS     IND A1+     7.8800    2000              -
HERO FINCORP*     -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  7.9500    500               -
RELIANCE JIO*     -               05-Jun-18   CARE A1+    7.3750    3000              -
NAT FERT*         -               28-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    6.6000    3500              -
LIC HSG FIN*      -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  7.5500    7500              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
