TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Mar 8

Mar 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ISEC LTD - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.6800 2000 - IBULLS COMM* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.8700 2000 - TATA CAP LTD* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.0600 500 - HT MEDIA* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1900 1000 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 7.9200 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com