March 9, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Mar 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

   Mar 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
RELIANCE IND*     -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    7.0800    10000             -
REPCO HOME*       -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    7.7400    2250              -
PGC*              -               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    7.0800    5000              -
CPCL              MF              28-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    6.6500    1500      14-Mar-18
L&T LTD*          -               INTRA MTH   CRISIL A1+  6.4300    5000              -
HT MEDIA*         -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  7.1000    1000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
