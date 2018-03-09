TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Mar 9

Mar 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE IND* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.0800 10000 - REPCO HOME* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7400 2250 - PGC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.0800 5000 - CPCL MF 28-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 6.6500 1500 14-Mar-18 L&T LTD* - INTRA MTH CRISIL A1+ 6.4300 5000 - HT MEDIA* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1000 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com