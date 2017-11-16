TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8500 - 16-Nov-17 ISEC LTD MF 16-Feb-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 2000 20-Nov-17 JMF CAP LTD MF 73 DAYS ICRA A1+ 7.1600 500 17-Nov-17 JMF CAP LTD MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2000 250 17-Nov-17 PFC* - 15-Jan-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.2500 5000 - ONGC MANG* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2800 2000 - BLUE STAR MF 19-Jan-18 CARE A1+ 6.3450 500 21-Nov-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com