RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 27
#Domestic News
November 27, 2017 / 5:49 AM / a day ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add PTC INDIA FIN & RELIANCE JIO Primary CP deal.)
    Nov 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JMF CAP LTD       MF              21-Feb-18   ICRA A1+    7.1100    500       30-Nov-17
NABHA POWER*      -                JAN END    CRISIL A1+  6.3000    5000              -
AXIS FIN LTD*     -               3 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.8000    2500              -
PTC INDIA FIN*    -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  7.1900    3000              -
RELIANCE JIO*     -               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.2600    5000              -      
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
