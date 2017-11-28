RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 27

(Repeating to add PTC INDIA FIN & RELIANCE JIO Primary CP deal.) Nov 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF CAP LTD MF 21-Feb-18 ICRA A1+ 7.1100 500 30-Nov-17 NABHA POWER* - JAN END CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 5000 - AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.8000 2500 - PTC INDIA FIN* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1900 3000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2600 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com