TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 29
#Domestic News
November 29, 2017 / 6:21 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JMF ARC LTD       MF              28-Feb-18   CRISIL A1+  7.5000    500       30-Nov-17
JMF SER LTD       MF              28-Feb-18   ICRA A1+    7.1000    150       30-Nov-17
NHB               MF              28-Dec-17   CRISIL A1+  6.0900    10000     04-Dec-17
NETWORK 18*       -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2700    1000              -
NCDC*             -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4000    9000              -
TMFL*             -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.9000    4500              -
TATA PROJECTS*    -               3 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.5100    1000              -
EMAMI LTD*        -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.3000    1000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
