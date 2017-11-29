TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF ARC LTD MF 28-Feb-18 CRISIL A1+ 7.5000 500 30-Nov-17 JMF SER LTD MF 28-Feb-18 ICRA A1+ 7.1000 150 30-Nov-17 NHB MF 28-Dec-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.0900 10000 04-Dec-17 NETWORK 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2700 1000 - NCDC* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4000 9000 - TMFL* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9000 4500 - TATA PROJECTS* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.5100 1000 - EMAMI LTD* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com