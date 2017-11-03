FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 3
#Domestic News
November 3, 2017 / 5:42 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
MOSL              MF              29-Dec-17   CRISIL A1+  6.8000    250       07-Nov-17
RELIANCE IND*     -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.2400    10000             -
L&T FINANCE       MF              29-Nov-17   CARE A1+    6.4000    3500      06-Nov-17
L&T HSG           MF              27-Nov-17   CARE A1+    6.2500    2000      06-Nov-17
JMF PRODUCTS      PFIs            1 YEAR      ICRA A1+    7.7500    500       06-Nov-17
ONGC MANG*        -               08-Jan-18   ICRA A1+    6.2400    3000              -
JHAJJAR POWER     MFS             07-Dec-17   IND A1+     6.4000    2000      08-Nov-17  
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

