TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- MOSL MF 29-Dec-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.8000 250 07-Nov-17 RELIANCE IND* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2400 10000 - L&T FINANCE MF 29-Nov-17 CARE A1+ 6.4000 3500 06-Nov-17 L&T HSG MF 27-Nov-17 CARE A1+ 6.2500 2000 06-Nov-17 JMF PRODUCTS PFIs 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.7500 500 06-Nov-17 ONGC MANG* - 08-Jan-18 ICRA A1+ 6.2400 3000 - JHAJJAR POWER MFS 07-Dec-17 IND A1+ 6.4000 2000 08-Nov-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com