RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 8

(Repeating to add MAGMA FINCORP LTD Primary CP Deal.) Nov 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T HSG - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.2700 1000 09-Nov-17 L&T HSG - END DEC CARE A1+ 6.3000 2500 09-Nov-17 TATA MOT FIN* - INTRA MTH ICRA A1+ 6.6400 3500 - PFC* - 9 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 19000 - GIC HF* - 52 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 1000 - HERO FINCORP* - END DEC CRISIL A1+ 6.5700 2500 - RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2400 3000 - MAGMA FINCORP* - INTRA MTH CRISIL A1+ 7.2000 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com