RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 8
November 8, 2017 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add MAGMA FINCORP LTD Primary CP Deal.)
    Nov 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T HSG           -               INTRA MTH   CARE A1+    6.2700    1000      09-Nov-17
L&T HSG           -               END DEC     CARE A1+    6.3000    2500      09-Nov-17
TATA MOT FIN*     -               INTRA MTH   ICRA A1+    6.6400    3500              -
PFC*              -               9 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.6500    19000             -
GIC HF*           -               52 DAYS     ICRA A1+    6.4500    1000              -
HERO FINCORP*     -               END DEC     CRISIL A1+  6.5700    2500              -
RELIANCE JIO*     -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.2400    3000              -
MAGMA FINCORP*    -               INTRA MTH   CRISIL A1+  7.2000    1000              -      
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
