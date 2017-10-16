TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 28-Dec-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5500 5000 16-Oct-17 ABFL - 28-Dec-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5000 - 17-Oct-17 ABFL - 28-Dec-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5200 - 16-Oct-17 AADHAR HF* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 1000 - HUDCO - 30-Nov-17 CARE A1+ 6.1100 2500 18-Oct-17 NABHA POWER* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 6.1900 4000 - TATA CAP FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7000 3000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com