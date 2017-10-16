FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 16
October 16, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 6 days ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ABFL              -               28-Dec-17   ICRA A1+    6.5500    5000      16-Oct-17
ABFL              -               28-Dec-17   ICRA A1+    6.5000    -         17-Oct-17
ABFL              -               28-Dec-17   ICRA A1+    6.5200    -         16-Oct-17
AADHAR HF*        -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.5000    1000              -
HUDCO             -               30-Nov-17   CARE A1+    6.1100    2500      18-Oct-17
NABHA POWER*      -               1 MONTH     CRISIL A1+  6.1900    4000              -
TATA CAP FIN*     -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.7000    3000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

