FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 23
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 23, 2017 / 8:03 AM / a day ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add CAPITAL FIRST and ICICI HF Primary CP deals)
    Oct 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
NABHA POWER*      -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.3500    5000              -
TV 18*            -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.1800    750               -
NETWORK 18*       -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.1800    1000              -
JMF PRODUCTS      MF              22-Jan-18   ICRA A1+    6.9500    750       24-Oct-17
RCF               BKS             66 DAYS     CRISIL A1+  6.1700    500       24-Oct-17
SAIL*             -               3 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.8000    5000              -
CAPITAL FIRST*    -               5 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.9000    1000              -
ICICI HF*         -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2500    2000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.