RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 23

(Repeating to add CAPITAL FIRST and ICICI HF Primary CP deals) Oct 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NABHA POWER* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3500 5000 - TV 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1800 750 - NETWORK 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1800 1000 - JMF PRODUCTS MF 22-Jan-18 ICRA A1+ 6.9500 750 24-Oct-17 RCF BKS 66 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.1700 500 24-Oct-17 SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.8000 5000 - CAPITAL FIRST* - 5 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.9000 1000 - ICICI HF* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2500 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com