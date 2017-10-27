TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 27

Oct 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABHFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5000 - 27-Oct-17 INDIABULLS HF MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5250 15000 - SUNDARAM BNP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5000 500 - RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1700 4000 - NETWORK 18* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3300 2000 - EMAMI LTD* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3200 1500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com