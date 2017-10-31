FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 30
#Domestic News
October 30, 2017 / 6:45 AM / in an hour

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add M&M Fin and SAIL Primary CP deals)
    Oct 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TMF SOLUTIONS*    -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  7.0600    2000              -
JMF LIMITED       MF              3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    7.2000    500       03-Nov-17
LIC HSG FIN*      -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.4500    6000              -
DEEPAK FERT*      -               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.4900    1000              -
M&M FIN*          -               30-Jan-18   CRISIL A1+  6.7500    3500      31-Oct-17
SAIL*             -               3 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.7500    4000              - 
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

