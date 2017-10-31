RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 30

(Repeating to add M&M Fin and SAIL Primary CP deals) Oct 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TMF SOLUTIONS* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0600 2000 - JMF LIMITED MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2000 500 03-Nov-17 LIC HSG FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4500 6000 - DEEPAK FERT* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4900 1000 - M&M FIN* - 30-Jan-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.7500 3500 31-Oct-17 SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.7500 4000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com