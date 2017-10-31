TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ IND MF 31-Jan-18 ICRA A1+ 6.3200 500 02-Nov-17 INDIABULLS HF MFS & BKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5300 25000 31-Oct-17 AB FASHION* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3500 1000 - NAT FERT* - 29-Dec-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2300 13500 08-Nov-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com