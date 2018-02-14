FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 14, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated a day ago

Credit Agricole wants to accelerate growth in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole’s Chief Executive Philippe Brassac said on Wednesday that the French bank wants to accelerate growth in Poland.

“The issue today is just to look at how we can accelerate our development,” Brassac said when asked by an analyst if the bank would be interested in acquisitions in Poland.

“We have many business lines in Poland and the real issue ... now is to manage (them) differently,” Brassac told an analysts’ call.

“Our priority is organic growth in Poland, but ... when there are opportunities we are able to take opportunities.” (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.