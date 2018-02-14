FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 14, 2018 / 6:07 AM / a day ago

Credit Agricole Q4 net profits climb despite one-time tax hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - France’s Credit Agricole reported a 33 percent jump in quarterly profit as its investment banking unit held up well in a tough market environment, helping offset a one-time hit from tax-related items.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to 387 million euros ($479 million) from 291 million a year ago, when results were impacted by a goodwill impairment on its French retail operations.

The bank also took a 384 million euros hit in the fourth quarter due to changes in taxation both in France and, to a lesser extent, in the United States.

Nevertheless, revenue rose 1.6 percent to 4.651 billion euros, in line with a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. Investment banking revenue rose 4.9 percent, while asset management revenues rose more than 20 percent.

Credit Agricole has lately restructured shareholding ties with its co-operative parent lender and re-focused the business on France and Italy.

This has won the backing of investors, helping it eclipse SocGen as France’s second-biggest listed bank.

Credit Agricole, whose results were published on the company’s website, proposed a dividend of 0.63 euros per share versus 0.6 euros a year earlier.

Earlier this month, SocGen reported forecast-beating fourth quarter results although profits at BNP Paribas - France’s biggest listed bank - fell short of market forecasts.

$1 = 0.8080 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.