French bank Credit Agricole gets capital boost as profit climbs
August 3, 2017 / 5:11 AM

French bank Credit Agricole gets capital boost as profit climbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole reported a sharp rise in its core capital ratio to 12.4 percent, as the bank took advantage of higher profits and a sale of a stake in investment company Eurazeo to beef up its financial position.

An improving economic activity in its core European markets, such as France and Italy, coupled with a slight increase in interest rates and cost cuts, helped drive its second-quarter net income up 17 percent to 1.35 billion euros ($1.60 billion).

Revenues fell 0.6 percent, as its asset manager Amundi and insurance business suffered quarterly outflows.

Its common equity tier one ratio, a key measure of financial strength, rose by 50 basis points compared to the end of March. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

