Credit Cuisse chairman successor search well underway, says Rohner

Chairman Urs Rohner of Swiss bank Credit Suisse takes part in a panel discussion at the Swiss International Financial Forum (SIFF) in Rueschlikon, Switzerland November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s search for a new chairman is well underway, the current chairman Urs Rohner told shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

“Having been a board member for eleven years now, I am standing for re-election as chairman for the last time today,” said Rohner, who is due to step down next year having reached a maximum term of office.

“The Governance and Nominations Committee is leading the succession process for my function, which is well underway and progressing according to plan,” he said during the meeting, which was hosted without any shareholders physically present and broadcast online.