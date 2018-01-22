FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 22, 2018 / 2:47 AM / 2 days ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse names new heads of Asia investment banking, Greater China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Monday named a new Greater China chief executive and a co-head of Asia Pacific investment banking and capital markets to replace senior banker Mervyn Chow, who is leaving after nearly two decades.

Chow, who has held various senior positions at Credit Suisse and was responsible for key client coverage, is leaving the bank to pursue other opportunities, people familiar with the move told Reuters on Friday.

Zeth Hung will take over the responsibility of Asia Pacific co-head of investment banking and capital markets, while Carsten Stoehr will become the chief executive for Greater China, which includes Hong Kong, the Swiss bank said on Monday. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Malcolm Foster)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.