Credit Suisse equity sales executive Bohli to leave - sources
November 23, 2017 / 4:56 PM / a day ago

Credit Suisse equity sales executive Bohli to leave - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Christoph Bohli, a senior Credit Suisse equity sales executive, is leaving the country’s second-biggest bank to work in the tech industry, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“Bohli wants to devote more time to technology group Volpi,” one of the sources said on Thursday. An entry on networking site LinkedIn showed Bohli has been on the board of Volpi, which makes electronic components, for a decade.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The sources said Bohli is the brother of Rudolf Bohli, whose RBR Capital Advisors hedge fund has taken a stake worth around $100 million in Credit Suisse and been pushing for a revamp.

The sources said this was unrelated to Bohli’s departure. (Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber, Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Writing by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
