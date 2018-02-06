FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 9:57 AM / a day ago

Credit Suisse exposure to volatility notes hedged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse reiterated on Tuesday that it faced no material impact from a sharp drop overnight in the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN product, in which it has a 32 percent stake.

“The XIV ETN activity is reflective of today’s market volatility. There is no material impact to Credit Suisse,” a spokesman said. The bank’s exposure was fully hedged.

Monday’s stock market rout left two of the most popular exchange-traded products (ETPs), which investors use to benefit from calm rather than volatile conditions, facing potential liquidation, market participants said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

