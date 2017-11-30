Credit Suisse targets more cost cuts, sets 2019 and 2020 yield goals

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday announced ambitions to pare costs beyond 2018, as Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam builds on a revamp of the Swiss lender the bank says will be completed that year.

A logo of Credit Suisse is pictured on a building in Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

In a statement ahead of its investor day, Credit Suisse said it is aiming for a return on tangible equity of 10-11 percent in 2019 and 11-12 percent in 2020.

This is the first time it has announced such goals since Thiam’s restructure - which has refocused the bank more towards wealth management and less on volatile investment banking - began in late 2015, and represents a major rise from the 4.1 percent return posted in the first nine months of 2017.

It confirmed 2018 targets for all its units.