Credit Suisse says Q2 net profit up 78 pct at 303 mln Sfr

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Friday reported a 78 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' estimates for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

Net profit for the three months to end-June came in at 303 million Swiss francs ($312.6 million), roughly matching the average forecast for 302 million francs in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Credit Suisse's three wealth management businesses attracted net new money, a closely watched indicator of future earnings in private banking, of 22.8 billion francs in the first half of 2017.