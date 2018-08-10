FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 10, 2018 / 1:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

CreditAccess Grameen $164 million IPO subscribed over two times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian micro lender CreditAccess Grameen Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) to raise 11.31 billion rupees ($164.08 million) was subscribed more than 2 times on the final day of sale on Friday.

Investors bid for 41.7 million shares, 2.2 times the 18.8 million shares on offer, according to stock exchange data as of 1313 GMT.

The IPO included new shares of 6.3 billion rupees, while promoter CreditAccess Asia N.V was also paring its stake.

CreditAccess Grameen, which provides financial services to the rural poor and low-income households, particularly women, had set a price range of 418 rupees to 422 rupees a share for the IPO.

Anchor investors have already agreed to buy 3.39 billion rupees worth of shares as part of the IPO.

ICICI Securities, Credit Suisse Securities, IIFL Holdings and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers for the issue.

($1 = 68.9300 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.