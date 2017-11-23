FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket: Play resumes after rain delay in first Ashes test
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 23, 2017 / 3:46 AM / 2 days ago

Cricket: Play resumes after rain delay in first Ashes test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE (Reuters) - Play resumed after a rain delay at lunch on day one of the series-opening Ashes test between Australia and England in Brisbane on Thursday.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - GABBA Ground, Brisbane, Australia, November 23, 2017. England's opening batsmen Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman walk onto the ground for the start of the first day of the first Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

The second session got underway at 2:15 p.m. local time (0415 GMT), about 90 minutes later then scheduled, with England 59 for one at the Gabba.

Opener Mark Stoneman resumed on 25 not out and number three batsman James Vince on 32.

Tea will be pushed back to 4 p.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc took the sole wicket in the first session, having Alastair Cook caught in the slips for two.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.