Cricket: Mitchell Marsh gets Australia call-up for Perth

ADELAIDE (Reuters) - All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was called up to join his brother Shaun in the 13-man Australia squad for next week’s third Ashes test in Perth on Wednesday with seamer Chadd Sayers making way.

Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Fifth Test - Kia Oval - 21/8/15 Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates the wicket of England's Stuart Broad Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs/ Livepic/Files

Marsh, who injured his shoulder playing the last of his 21 tests in India in March and needed reconstructive surgery, is no stranger to the WACA as captain of Western Australia.

The 26-year-old would be expected to offer a fourth pace option to back up the strike trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who secured Australia a 120-run victory to give them a 2-0 lead in the series on Wednesday.

To get into the side, however, he will probably need to supplant Peter Handscomb or brother Shaun, who won the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 126 in the first innings in Adelaide.

Handscomb, who bats at number five, has scored 14, 36 and 12 in his three innings in the series and looked jittery at the crease in his second innings in Adelaide.

Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc