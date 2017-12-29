FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Cricket-Top 10 scores for openers who carried bat
#Cricket News
December 29, 2017 / 12:28 AM / in 2 days

FACTBOX-Cricket-Top 10 scores for openers who carried bat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Reuters) - List of top 10 scores by batsmen who
carried their bat after Alastair Cook's 244 not out against
Australia in the fourth Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground
on Friday 
    An opener carries his bat when he plays through an innings
to remain as the not out batsman with the team all out.
(player/runs/opposition/venue/year):
 
 Alastair Cook (England)      244*     Australia     Melbourne  
2017
 Glenn Turner (New Zealand)  223*     West Indies     Kingston  
 1972
 Marvan Atapattu (Sri Lanka) 216*     Zimbabwe     Bulawayo   
1999
 Bill Brown (Australia)      206*     England     Lord's    1938
 Len Hutton (England)      202*     West Indies     The Oval   
1950
 Virender Sehwag (India)      201*     Sri Lanka     Galle      
 2008
 Warren Bardsley (Australia) 193*     England     Lord's    1926
 Frank Worrell (West Indies) 191*     England     Nottingham   
1957
 Saeed Anwar (Pakistan)      188*     India         Kolkata     
  1999
 Mark Taylor (Australia)      169*     S. Africa     Adelaide   
1998

 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)

