FACTBOX-Cricket-Top 10 scores for openers who carried bat

Dec 29 (Reuters) - List of top 10 scores by batsmen who carried their bat after Alastair Cook's 244 not out against Australia in the fourth Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday An opener carries his bat when he plays through an innings to remain as the not out batsman with the team all out. (player/runs/opposition/venue/year): Alastair Cook (England) 244* Australia Melbourne 2017 Glenn Turner (New Zealand) 223* West Indies Kingston 1972 Marvan Atapattu (Sri Lanka) 216* Zimbabwe Bulawayo 1999 Bill Brown (Australia) 206* England Lord's 1938 Len Hutton (England) 202* West Indies The Oval 1950 Virender Sehwag (India) 201* Sri Lanka Galle 2008 Warren Bardsley (Australia) 193* England Lord's 1926 Frank Worrell (West Indies) 191* England Nottingham 1957 Saeed Anwar (Pakistan) 188* India Kolkata 1999 Mark Taylor (Australia) 169* S. Africa Adelaide 1998 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)