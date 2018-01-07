FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket: Cook becomes sixth batsman to score 12,000 test runs
January 7, 2018 / 3:58 AM / in 2 days

Cricket: Cook becomes sixth batsman to score 12,000 test runs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - England’s Alastair Cook became the sixth batsman to score 12,000 test runs with a single off his pads after lunch on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes test against Australia on Sunday.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 7, 2018. England's Alastair Cook reacts after being bowled by Australia's Nathan Lyon during the fourth day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

The 33-year-old, who scored 244 not out in the fourth test in Melbourne last week, received an ovation from the crowd after passing the milestone in the third over of England’s second innings at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cook, playing his 152nd test match, joined Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara in accumulating 12,000 runs or more over his career.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

