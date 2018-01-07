Factbox: Leading run-scorers in test cricket

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Leading run-scorers in test cricket after England’s Alastair Cook became the sixth player to score 12,000 runs during the fifth Ashes test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday:

(Lists under player, runs, average, centuries)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) 15,921 53.78 51

Ricky Ponting (Australia) 13,378 51.85 41

Jacques Kallis (S. Africa) 13,289 55.37 45

Rahul Dravid (India) 13,288 52.31 36

Kumar Sangakkara (S. Lanka) 12,400 57.40 38

Alastair Cook (England) 12,005 46.35 32