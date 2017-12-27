Cricket: Day-night Ashes test in England unlikely for 2019 - ECB

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The England and Wales Cricket Board has poured cold water on the prospect of a day-night test against Australia during the home Ashes series in 2019.

Adelaide Oval hosted the first day-night contest between the Ashes foes in the second test of the ongoing series, with the home side winning by 120 runs.

England’s big win over West Indies in the nation’s first day-night test at Edgbaston in August was hailed as a success by the ECB.

The board’s CEO Tom Harrison did not rule out a day-night match in the 2019 Ashes but said it was unlikely.

“It’s to be decided, it’s unlikely to be honest,” Harrison told Australian state radio broadcaster ABC on Wednesday.

”I think we’ve got a formula which works brilliantly well for us in Ashes cricket in the UK.

”Right time, right place, right conditions are the rules for day night test cricket.

“We’ll wait and see but unlikely I would say.”

Ashes holders Australia are leading the current five-test series 3-0.