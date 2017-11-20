FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broad fine after being struck by stray golf ball on day off
Sections
Featured
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 20, 2017 / 4:10 PM / Updated a day ago

Broad fine after being struck by stray golf ball on day off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - England pace bowler Stuart Broad saw the funny side of things after being struck by a stray golf ball during a day off at the Brisbane Golf Club on Monday as his team eased fears that it would affect his Ashes preparation.

England cricketer Stuart Broad smiles as he arrives with the England cricket team at Perth's International airport in Australia, October 29, 2017. AAP/Will Russell/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.

Broad was working on his putting when a wayward shot by a club member hit his lower back but the 31-year-old played down the incident by posting a picture of his bruise on Instagram while smiling to the camera.

“**WARNING** Graphic Image. Golf ball bruise. If you look really hard you can see it,” Broad wrote in the caption, before an England spokesman confirmed that the pacer was not seriously hurt ahead of his sixth Ashes series.

“He is fine and no dramas. The ball hit him on his lower back,” the spokesman said.

England face Australia in the first test at the Gabba in Brisbane starting on Thursday.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.