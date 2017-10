LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - England named a 16-man squad on Wednesday for the Ashes tour of Australia starting in November:

Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Mason Crane, Craig Overton. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O‘Brien)