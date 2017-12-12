Cricket: Factbox - Third Ashes test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the third test match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:

WHERE?

WACA, Perth - Capacity: 18,000

The WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association) Ground hosts its 14th and final Ashes test before giving up major cricket events to the new 60,000-seat Perth Stadium across the Swan River.

Built on a swamp and home to sporting events since the 1890s, the WACA is traditionally a pace bowler’s paradise.

Although the hard track has slowed over the years, the late afternoon breeze - the Fremantle Doctor - still aids seamers and spinners, making life hard for batsmen.

Australia have dominated England at the smallest of the five Ashes venues since their first meeting here in 1971, with nine wins to the visiting side’s lone success in 1978.

Adam Gilchrist batted England into submission in the third test in 2006, cracking a 57-ball century as Australia clinched a 206-run win and went on to claim a series whitewash.

Mitchell Johnson’s six-wicket haul four years ago helped Australia beat England by 150 runs, and the hosts built on that victory to seal another 5-0 series triumph.

WHEN?

Dec. 14-18. Play starts at 1030 local time (0230 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc

Coach: Darren Lehmann

ENGLAND (World ranking: third)

Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 8-15

England win: 9-2

Draw: 7-2

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (Pakistan)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v England tests in Perth

Matches: 13

Australia wins: 9

England wins: 1

1970 Match drawn

1974 Australia 9 wickets

1978 England 166 runs

1979 Australia 138 runs

1982 Match drawn

1986 Match drawn

1991 Australia 9 wickets

1995 Australia 329 runs

1998 Australia 7 wickets

2002 Australia inns & 48 runs

2006 Australia 206 runs

2010 Australia 267 runs

2013 Australia 150 runs

CURRENT TOUR

First test Gabba, Brisbane Australia won by 10

wickets

Second test Adelaide Oval Australian won by 120 runs

Remaining tests:

Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground

* Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com