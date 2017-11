BRISBANE (Reuters) - England bowled Australia out for 328 after tea on day three of the first Ashes test in Brisbane on Saturday, in response to the tourists’ first innings 302.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - GABBA Ground, Brisbane, Australia, November 25, 2017. Australia's captain Steve Smith hits a boundary during the third day of the first Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Steve Smith top-scored with an unbeaten 141, with Stuart Broad capturing 3-49 for England.