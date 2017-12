ADELAIDE (Reuters) - Australia declared their first innings closed on 442 for eight early in the final session of the second day of the day-night second Ashes test against England on Sunday.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 3, 2017. England's Stuart Broad reacts after successfully appealing for LBW to dismiss Australia's Peter Handscomb during the second day of the second Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Shaun Marsh scored 126 not out for Australia, while England seamer Craig Overton took three for 105 in his first innings in test cricket.