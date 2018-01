SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australia declared on 649 for seven after lunch on the fourth day of the fifth and final Ashes test on Sunday, a first innings lead of 303 over England’s 346.

Usman Khawaja and the Marsh brothers Shaun and Mitchell all scored centuries for Australia, who already have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)