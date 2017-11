BRISBANE (Reuters) - Australia will chase 170 runs to win the first Ashes test at the Gabba after bowling England out for 195 in their second innings to bring tea on Sunday.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - GABBA Ground, Brisbane, Australia, November 26, 2017. England's captain Joe Root misses hitting the ball and is given out LBW during the fourth day of the first Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Joe Root top-scored for England with 51, with Josh Hazlewood taking 3-46 for Australia.