ADELAIDE (Reuters) - England were bowled out for 227 in the night session of the second Ashes test at Adelaide Oval on Monday, giving Australia a first-innings lead of 215.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 4, 2017. Australia's Nathan Lyon dives to take a catch to dismiss England's Moeen Ali during the third day of the second Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia, 1-0 up in the five-test series, made 442-8 declared on Sunday but captain Steve Smith looked unlikely to enforce the follow-on.