Cricket: Smith savours 'spectacular' triumph as victorious Ashes captain

PERTH (Reuters) - Thrilled Australia captain Steve Smith praised his bowlers and savoured an “amazing” feeling as a victorious Ashes captain after his team wrapped up the series 3-0 with a dominant win in the third test at the WACA on Monday.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia, December 18, 2017. Australia's captain Steve Smith celebrates with team mates after winning the third Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia thrashed the tourists by an innings and 41 runs before tea to reclaim the urn with two matches to spare.

“Captaining an Ashes-winning side, it’s an amazing feeling,” Smith said after Australia bowled England out for 218.

”So much preparation has gone into this Ashes series. The way we’ve gone about it has been spectacular.

“So many different emotions are coming out right now, I’m that excited.”

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia, December 18, 2017. Australia's captain Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Tim Paine appeal successfully for LBW to dismiss England's Moeen Ali during the fifth day of the third Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Josh Hazlewood grabbed a five-wicket haul in the second innings, with fellow seamer Pat Cummins cleaning up the tail as Australia’s pacemen continued their dominance in the series.

“The bowlers have done a terrific job throughout the whole series ... I thought Josh Hazlewood was magnificent today to get five wickets,” added Smith.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia, December 18, 2017. Australia's Josh Hazlewood and England's Moeen Ali look at captain Steve Smith as he claims a catch, which was not given out, during the fifth day of the third Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

England captain Joe Root was downcast after emulating his predecessor Alastair Cook in surrendering the urn with two games to spare.

“Yeah, it is very difficult to take,” he said.

”They’ve outplayed us in all three games. We’ve got to be better.

“We’ve got to make sure we go to Melbourne and prepare well and put in really good performances there.”