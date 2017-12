ADELAIDE (Reuters) - Play in the inaugural day-night Ashes test between England and Australia resumed after a 90-minute rain delay during which the tea break was taken on Saturday.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 2, 2017 England captain Joe Root walks off the field with team mates as rain falls during the first day of the second Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia resumed on 33 without loss after being put in to bat by England captain Joe Root.

Play will start an hour earlier on Sunday to make up for the lost time.