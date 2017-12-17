Cricket-Rain forces delay in third Ashes test

PERTH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Rain delayed play after tea on day four of the third Ashes test on Sunday, with England 132 for four in their second innings, still needing 127 runs to make Australia bat again.

England number five Dawid Malan was 28 not out, with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on 14 at the WACA.

Australia declared their first innings closed at 662 for nine after lunch, having taken a 259-run lead.

The hosts, who lead the five-test series 2-0, can reclaim the Ashes with victory at the WACA. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)