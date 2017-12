ADELAIDE (Reuters) - Heavy showers forced the players off the pitch halfway through the final session on the second day of the second Ashes test between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 3, 2017 - England's Dawid Malan takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Pat Cummins during the second day of the second Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

England were 29-1 in reply to Australia’s 442 for eight declared, having lost Mark Stoneman for 18.