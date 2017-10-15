FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aussie skipper Smith hails Stokes' ability, criticises off-field behaviour
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Suicide bombers attack Afghan mosques, at least 72 dead
Afghanistan
Suicide bombers attack Afghan mosques, at least 72 dead
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 15, 2017 / 11:54 AM / in 6 days

Aussie skipper Smith hails Stokes' ability, criticises off-field behaviour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia captain Steve Smith says England’s Ben Stokes is “one of the best players” in the world but he cannot condone the behaviour that led to the all-rounder being arrested for an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub.

FILE PHOTO: Britain Cricket - Australia Press Conference - Edgbaston - June 9, 2017 Australia’s Steve Smith during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Stokes, 26, is England’s vice captain and one of their most important players, but his participation in next month’s Ashes series against Australia has been thrown into doubt after he was released under investigation following the incident.

Smith would not be drawn, however, on whether Stokes should be banned from playing in the series.

“Whether he comes or not, that’s out of our control,” Smith told ABC Grandstand in his first public comments on Stokes’ situation.

“You always want to come up against the best and test your skills against the best. That’s what test cricket is all about. There’s no doubt Ben Stokes is one of the best players around the world at the moment with the skills he brings to the game.”

The five-test series starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23 and Smith said he hoped no Australian players ever found themselves in the same situation as Stokes.

“I certainly don’t condone that kind of behaviour,” he added. “Hopefully it never happens to one of our boys. I don’t condone that type of behaviour. Let’s hope we never cross paths with that.”

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.